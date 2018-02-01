Shields guitarist George Christie has died

George Christie, the guitarist in London-based outfit Shields, has died.

The news was confirmed by his bandmates, who issued a statement reporting that he died by suicide.

The statement reads: “There is no easy way to say this. On the 31st of January, our guitarist George Christie took his own life.

“He was the most empathetic, kind and generous person we ever met in our lives and we were lucky to call him our best friend and fellow band member.

“We don’t want to disclose any more information about his passing out of respect for his family, please don’t ask. Those who need to know, know.

“We will have more to say once time has passed. Thank you. Sam, Joe, Alex, Lawrence.”

Shields’ last EP release was 2015’s Guilt.