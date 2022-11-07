Shawn 'Clown' Crahan doesn't want Slipknot to release full albums anymore

In late September, Slipknot released their new seventh studio album, The End So Far, which, according to percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan, might very well be their last, in terms of full-length offerings.

While speaking in a new interview with NME, Clown reveals his wishes for the Iowan heavyweights to only release singles going forward, rather than entire albums. The musician also confirmed that as of March 31, 2023, Slipknot will be fully independent, with The End So Far marking their last release through Roadrunner Records, who they signed with in 1998.

He explains, “I always thought, ‘What would it be like if Slipknot was big enough that we weren’t held to albums?’ Let’s say Clown could convince you, ‘Hey, instead of waiting two years for 12 songs, I’m gonna give you one song every month.’ So in reality, I’m shaving a year off for the same thing".

Elaborating on his idea, he continues, “You have to go with me on this journey, but what I promise you is, there’s artwork that goes with it, there’s utility that goes with it, it’s cheaper than what a normal individual song would be…

"And it’s gone through all the filters – it’s gone through the band, it’s gone through Corey Taylor, it’s gone through a professional mixer and masterer – no avenues have been chopped up, it’s all business as usual. And we want to do this because I think it’s time for you, our fans, to get everything.”

Clown's new idea was inspired by his belief that in the future, traditional discographies formed of mostly albums will "obsolete" and a "thing of the past”, emphasising his prediction due to the popularity of digital and streaming services. He also believes that this approach will allow more room for creativity and collaborations, without needing multiple record labels and management teams having to be involved in the process.

"So being free, in that sense, gives us the freedom to explore deeper, more surreal opportunities to hone in with our craft — it’s a win-win for everyone," he adds.

"The philosophy is for the fans to be sucked into thought, rather than just heavy metal, record labels, video channels, radio... No, it’s the love of music — you love us as artists, you love our band, you know we have our own filter... Look at what we can do when we are free to dip our paintbrushes anywhere."

Last week, Slipknot announced the first ever Australian Knotfest, featuring a line-up of Megadeth, Trivium, Parkway Drive and more. Soon after, they announced a nine-date European tour set to kick off in June 2023.