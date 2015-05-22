Shardborne go to church

Irish prog metallers Shardborne have released a behind-the-scenes video clip from recording sessions for their debut album, Living Bridges.

The band recorded drums in the former Franciscan Church in their home city of Limerick. It’s released on July 10 via Out On A Limb Records and it’s mixed by Jamie King – known for his work with Between The Buried And Me and Scale The Summit.

Drummer Ben Wanders says: “Myself, and out guitarist Ciaran Culhane often used the space for recordings that we did for other bands so we were quite familiar with the space prior to doing our own album there.

“There was a rehearsal facility attached to the building for a while which we used frequently as well so we were there quite a bit. The room is massive and sounds great. Add in the beautiful setting, which makes for a pretty intense place to record in.

“It’s extremely reverberant, and while that’s not great for a live band recording, it produces great results for drums.”