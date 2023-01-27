Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock on Iggy Pop’s penis: “I got a bit fed up with seeing it, to be honest. It’s not that impressive”

Glen Matlock has recalled his experience of touring with Iggy Pop in the late 70s, during which time he says he "got a bit fed up” of seeing The Godfather of Punk's penis.

The Sex Pistols bassist toured with the singer in 1979, and appeared on his album Soldier a year later.

During their time on the road together however, Matlock remembers Pop frequently revealing his genitals while performing.

In a new interview with The Times (opens in new tab), he says: “The problem with flashing your willy on stage is that you have to get ready to flash your willy on stage.

“And he always did it in front of me. I got a bit fed up with seeing it, to be honest. It’s not that impressive.”

The two punk musicians will reunite this summer in London, with Matlock set to support Pop on his show with Blondie on July 1. Also on the bill includes Generation Sex, a UK punk supergroup featuring former Generation X men Billy Idol and Tony James, and former Sex Pistols duo Steve Jones and Paul Cook.

Today (January 27) Matlock releases a new solo single titled, Head On A Stick. The track offers a taster of his forthcoming new album, Consequences Coming, which is set to arrive on April 27 via Cooking Vinyl.

Speaking of the new track, Matlock explains, “Peeved at the predictable but ultimately pointless political lurch to the right that has happened in the West over the past few years, one which has been aided and abetted by the vested interests of a client press, I put pen to paper and plectrum to guitar to compose a song that’s a call to arms, a wake up alarm and primal open your eyes scream.

“It might be easy to be wise after the event but some saw where we were headed and in the words of ‘Pete Seeger’ attempted to hammer out a warning. We always thought it can’t happen here but it sadly most definitely has and heads should justifiably roll…”

Listen to Head On A Stick below: