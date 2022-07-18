Serj Tankian and John Dolmayan just jammed System Of A Down’s Aerials with a street band in Mexico

System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian and John Dolmayan surprised passers-by in the Mexican city of San José del Cabo by jamming Aerials with a local street musicians.

The duo – who are brothers-in-law – were in the city to celebrate Dolmayan’s 50th birthday, when they were filmed jamming the 2001 single with local band Médium.

Camerphone footage shows Dolmayan sitting behind the drum kit, before Tankian steps in to take over the microphone from Médium’s singer.

Watch the footage below.

In other news, System Of A Down still can’t agree to make a new album together, so don’t hold your breath there.