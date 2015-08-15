Trending

Sepultura thrilled with career momentum

By News  

Guitarist Kisser says band are going through their greatest ever purple patch

Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser says the band are enjoying the greatest momentum of their career as they continue their 30th anniversary world tour.

The Brazilian outfit followed a recent performance at Bloodstock with shows in London and Dublin. A live DVD has been released and a documentary is in the works – all of which, Kisser says, points to the best period in the group’s history.

Kisser tells Shredload: “It feels great, actually. I think we are in our best momentum in history – not only on stage but on the business side, organizing our own stuff, taking care of our business. It took a while for us; since Max Cavalera left the band we passed through different managers and different labels, and now we have a great label, a great set of people working for Sepultura.”

The guitarist says the anniversary has seen a return of some old fans after years on the sidelines.

He says: “The shows are great. It’s amazing to see old fans coming back to see the show, ‘Oh, I haven’t seen Sepultura since the 90s,’ and really enjoying what they see and hear.

“It’s a great way to celebrate 30 years – very active, two years on the road, the biggest festivals in the world, a DVD out – Rock In Rio – working on a documentary, so it’s very positive times. It’s great.”

Sepultura will continue the 30th anniversary run with a four-date winter UK tour in November.

The band’s latest album is 2013’s The Mediator Between Head And Hands Must Be The Heart.

SEPULTURA WINTER UK TOUR 2015

Nov 17: Manchester Club Academy

Nov 18: Glasgow Classic Grand

Nov 19: Bristol Marble Factory

Nov 20: London Electric Ballroom