Sebastian Bach invites Skid Row members to join him on tour

Earlier this week, Sebastian Bach announced he would celebrate the 30th anniversary of Skid Row’s self titled debut album when he heads out on tour later this year.

The band’s former frontman will perform all 11 tracks from the 1989 release along with a selection of other songs from his back catalogue, with the first date set to take place in Nashville on August 29.

And although both camps haven’t always seen eye to eye since Bach split with the band in 1996, the vocalist has now issued an open invitation to the original Skid Row members to join him during the tour.

He told SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation (via Blabbermouth): “I would like to say right here right now to any original member in Skid Row – we all know who the five guys are that made that record.

“I have an open invitation out to any of those guys, if they would like to get onstage and jam. I don't foresee that happening, but I'm throwing it out there.”

Bach added: “The bottom line is you only get so many 30 years! It doesn't roll around too often, so, would I like to celebrate it with the original members? Yes, I would. Of course I would.

“But who knows if I'm going to get hit by a truck tomorrow. We're getting older now. So we can either shit or get off the pot, I think the saying goes!”

Bach is joined in his band by guitarist Brent Woods, drummer Bobby Jarzombek and bassist Rob DeLuca. Tickets for the tour are now on sale.

Skid Row: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Skid Row's 1989 debut album spawned classic tracks including 18 And Life, Youth Gone Wild and I Remember You. This deluxe edition has been remastered and also features bonus live material. View Deal

Sebastian Bach 2019 tour dates

Aug 29: Nashville Mercy Lounge, TN

Aug 30: Anderson William A Floyd Amphitheater, SC

Aug 31: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Sep 02: Huntsville Side Tracks Music Hall, AL

Sep 03: Columbus Skully’s, OH

Sep 04: Cleveland Phantasy, OH

Sep 06: Stafford Springs Palace Theater, CT

Sep 07: Block Island Ballard's (afternoon show), RI

Sep 09: Laconia Granite State Music Hall, NH

Sep 10: Hampton Beach Wally’s, NH

Sep 11: Portland Aura, ME

Sep 13: Harrison The Blue Note, OH

Sep 14: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

Sep 15: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

Sep 18: Kansasville 1175, WI

Sep 19: St. Louis Delmar Hall, MO

Sep 20: Lombard Brauer House, IL

Sep 21: Dubuque Q Casino, IA

Sep 22: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

Sep 25: New York Sony Hall, NY

Sep 26: Harrisburg XL Live, PA

Sep 27: Lynchburg Phase 2, VA

Sep 28: Waterloo The Vine at Del Lago, NY

Sep 29: Warrendale Jergel’s, PA

Oct 01: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Oct 03: Wichita WAVE, KS

Oct 05: Golden Dirty Dogs Roadhouse, CO (Outdoor)

Oct 06: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Oct 10: Ramona Mainstage, CA

Oct 11: Los Angeles Whisky A Go Go, CA

Oct 12: Los Angeles Whisky A Go Go, CA

Oct 17: Roswell Liberty Theater, NM

Oct 18: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Oct 19: Waco The Backyard, TX

Oct 20: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill, TX

Oct 22: Houston House of Blues, TX

Oct 23: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Oct 24: Corpus Christi House of Rock, TX

Oct 25: Lafayette The District, LA

Oct 26: Miramar Beach Village Door Music Hall, FL

Oct 28: Miami KISS Kruise Pre Party @ Double Tree, FL

Oct 30: Orlando Hard Rock, FL

Oct 31: Savannah Victory North, GA

Nov 01: Ft. Myers The Ranch, FL

Nov 02: Pinellas Park England Brothers Park, FL