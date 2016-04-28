Sebastian Bach hints at book tour plans

Sebastian Bach says he might launch a book tour to promote his upcoming memoir, 18 And Life On Skid Row.

The former Skid Row frontman will release the book on June 28, which he says is filled with personal anecdotes and childhood photos.

He tells Billboard: “I went through all the archives and there’s just so much in this book because this is the very, very first-ever Skid Row book.

“I know in the future there will be more books on the band Skid Row, but when I go to Barnes & Noble, there’s zero. There’s none.

“Every other band has a hundred books, Motley Crue, Cinderella, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith – every band has 10, 15 books. There’s none on Skid Row. So this is the first one, so I’m going to pack it full of as much info as I can because you only get one chance to make a first impression.”

Bach hints at book tour plans, adding: “My stand on that is like, do a storytelling thing with a visual component with old videos and I have all the mastered tapes from the Oh Say Can You Scream Skid Row DVD, Roadkill and all that.

“And I could show video that’s never been seen. I’m excited about doing some sort of presentation with songs and stuff like that. That would be cool.”

The singer also says he’d be interested in reprising his role as guitarist Gil in the fictional band Hep Alien in the recently revived TV series Gilmore Girls.

He says: “That would be amazing if it happened. All I can say is that reunions of any kind are exciting to think about and they happen so much for the fans – and fans dig reunions. So maybe the reunion of Hep Alien is on the horizon.”

Bach previously said he wanted to bury the 20-year hatchet with his former Skid Row bandmates after their acrimonious split in 1996.

This year the band recruited former Dragonforce frontman ZP Theart for vocal duties following the departure of singer Tony Harnell in December. They’ve not yet confirmed if he’s a permanent replacement.

18 And Life On Skid Row can be pre-ordered via Amazon.

