Sebastian Bach: Christina Applegate ditched Brad Pitt for me

Sebastian Bach says he is at the centre of an infamous story involving actors Christina Applegate and Brad Pitt.

Applegate attended the 1989 MTV Movie Awards as Pitt’s date, only to ditch him halfway through the night to hook up with a mystery man.

And while promoting his autobiography 18 And Life On Skid Row, Bach claims he was the man that the Anchorman star ditched Pitt for.

Former Skid Row man Bach tells Elliot In The Morning: “She was interviewed recently on Entertainment Tonight or something, and they asked, ‘What was the dumbest thing you ever did?’

“And she goes, ‘One night I ditched Brad Pitt for this other dude.’

“And that dude would be me. So there was a time on this earth when Sebastian Bach was, like, a hotter lay than Brad Pitt. Of course that’s going in the book. I’ve gotta tell somebody that!”

Bach recently claimed that there were discussions underway regarding his possible return to Skid Row, who are currently touring with former Dragonforce singer ZP Theart as guest vocalist.

Bach said: “All I can tell you is we’re not getting any younger, folks. Let’s put the hair band back together while we’ve got hair.”

