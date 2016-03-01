Scott Gorham pitches in on his love of golf

Black Star Riders mainman Scott Gorham has spoken about his love of golf and why it means so much to him.

The guitarist, who’s set to play a handful of Thin Lizzy anniversary shows including a set at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair, says he understands why some ridicule the sport – but insists playing with fellow musicians makes it an enjoyable pastime.

He tells the festival’s official YouTube channel: “I love to play golf, myself and Alice Cooper and Rush’s Alex Lifeson. I’ve had him over to my golf course. He’s a really cool guy – a pretty good player too.

“It’s amazing the amount of people in the rock business that play golf. To some people, they go, ‘Oh my god, with the checked pants and bobble hat?”

But when asked why so many musicians are attracted to the game, Gorham says it’s because it allows them to leave the grind of the road behind – at least for a few hours.

He adds: “I think it’s because it’s such a different environment – out there with the manicured lawns and the birds and the bunnies hopping. Whereas on tour, you’ve got your road crew, the buses and the trucks so it’s two very different environments to hang out in.”

The Thin Lizzy shows have been scheduled to mark 30 years since the death of Phil Lynott and to celebrate 40 years since the band’s Jailbreak release.

Following their Ramblin’ Man appearance at Maidstone’s Mote Park on July 23-24, they’ll head to sea on the Rock Legends Cruise from January 19-23, 2017. It departs from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

