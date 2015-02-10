Scorpions preview Return To Forever

The Scorpions will release Return To Forever on February 23 as they begin their 50th anniversary celebrations this year.

The project is the band’s first new studio album since 2011’s covers album, Comeblack, and a farewell tour that was eventually reversed when the group decided to continue because they simply had “too much fun” to call it quits.

Return To Forever will include some vintage Scorpions tracks from the 1980s that were never completed back in the day.

Guitarist Matthias Jabs tells The Rockpit that the group had plenty of material to draw on for the new package.

He says: “There had been quite a few over the years, ideas that were really good but in the end didn’t make the cut back then due to the limited space on vinyl and later on CD.

“We quickly had eight songs, which partly had to be finalised first and were then recorded from scratch. During the work, increasingly new song ideas were added.

“We had so much fun working and suddenly we found ourselves in the middle of the songwriting process once again. And in the end, it turned out to be a brand-new Scorpions album after all.”

Return To Forever will be available as a digital download, standard CD, limited-edition CD with four bonus songs, double LP, a 50th anniversary box set and an audiobook featuring track-by-track interviews, an exclusive t-shirt, postcard, EP, USB key and backstage pass.

The Scorpions will launch their 50th anniversary tour on May 8 in the Czech Republic followed by an extensive series of dates in Russia. They’ll return to the UK in July to play the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair.

RETURN TO FOREVER TRACKLIST