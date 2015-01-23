Scorpions: 50 Years and Counting

You made some great records in the 70s with lead guitarist Uli Jon Roth, but he was so obsessed with Jimi Hendrix, it made the band sound rather schizophrenic./o:p Meine: Uli was one hell of a player, but he was on a totally different trip to Rudolf and myself. With his style and our style being so different, it would never have worked in America, and we could feel it./o:p Meine: Uli was the one who said: “I gotta go, I have to follow my own musical visions.” So it was a friendly departure. And when Matthias joined the band, we became more of a unit. We were much stronger./o:p /o:p Was Lovedrive in 1979 the album on which the band really defined its sound?/o:p Schenker: It was a real breakthrough. That was when I thought, “Now we have it.” This album had the true Scorpions style, from the first song to the last. And this was the album that broke through internationally, including America./o:p /o:p Was that always the ultimate goal – to make it big in America?/o:p Schenker: Absolutely. Around 1977, when Michael [Schenker, Rudolf’s younger brother and original Scorpions guitarist] was in UFO, he called me from Los Angeles and said: “Why are you guys not playing in America?” He told me about this band called Van Halen that he’d seen playing in a club. And they were playing Scorpions songs – Speedy’s Coming and Catch Your Train. I said: “What? I’m coming over!”/o:p /o:p So you had a cult following in America before you played there?/o:p Schenker: This is a good story. My first time in Los Angeles, I remember sitting with Ritchie Blackmore in the Rainbow bar one night. Ritchie liked us very much, and he took me to a big party. We entered the place, and the people went: “Oh my God!” I thought the reaction was for Ritchie, but it was for me [laughs]. They were crazy for Scorpions. Then I realised: this is the country for us./o:p /o:p Lovedrive also had a brilliant cover by Hipgnosis: a man groping a woman in a limo, his hand coming away from her breast in flesh-like strands of pink bubblegum./o:p Schenker: That cover is fun, it’s sexy – totally rock’n’roll./o:p Meine: We loved Hipgnosis. [Designer] Storm Thorgerson was such a crazy guy and so brilliant. And we even had the legendary [photographer] Helmut Newton doing the cover for Love At First Sting./o:p Schenker: We also had the chance to work with Andy Warhol. This was in 1988, for the Savage Amusement album. He wanted seventy-five thousand dollars to do the cover. That was no problem for us. But he would not allow us to use the artwork for merchandise. That’s when we said no. Looking back, it was a mistake not working with him./o:p Meine: And of course there are some covers we’re not so proud of…/o:p /o:p You mean the notorious cover for 1976’s Virgin Killer album, which featured a photograph of a naked pre-pubescent girl beneath a pane of glass shattered over her crotch?/o:p Meine: In those days there were covers with images of young girls, like Led Zeppelin’s Houses Of The Holy. It was not thought of as pornography. It was just an expression of art. It was supposed to be edgy. But it was not the kind of cover that we would proudly show to our folks back home. No way. It is not tasteful. It is wrong, and we shouldn’t have done it./o:p /o:p You’ve also written some decidedly non-PC lyrics over the years./o:p Schenker: Yes. The lyrics for Rock You Like A Hurricane: ‘The bitch is hungry/She needs to tell/So give her inches and feed her well.’ But girls always say they love that song. It’s instinct. It’s rock’n’roll./o:p