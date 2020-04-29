Scorpions launch surprise single Sign Of Hope

German legends Scorpions have launched a surprise new single, Sign Of Hope. The song, in the tradition of band ballads like Winds Of Change and The Best Is Yet To Come, comes from recording sessions the band were holding in Los Angeles.

"We are working on lot’s of hard'n'heavy rockers for our new album these days," say the band. "Because of the dramatic COVID-19 pandemic, we want to give you a little Sign of Hope that came straight from the heart in troubled times. Stay healthy and safe. We love you."

Earlier this week singer Klaus Meine spoke to fan site Scorpions News to update them.

"We have a lot of material and at the end of the day," says Meine. "Whenever we have a chance to go to Los Angeles and join in with Greg Fidelman to really go into production, whether he comes over here, or we go to LA, it depends on the whole Corona situation.

"Since this lockdown is so bad for all of us and for the whole world. We're here and Greg's in LA, we're in touch on the net, on Skype, Facetime and all that, and [we] try to make the best out of it, you know, try to move on with the songs. But of course, we all can't wait for the day we all can be together with the whole band in the studio, working with Greg and Hans-Martin, the engineer."

He adds, "But I'm looking forward to [going] back to normal life, hopefully we all can go back to our world, can go back to our daily and normal life. That's what's the most important thing, I guess, for all of us right now. The whole world goes through very difficult times, it's very scary and frightening. We have a very privileged situation that at least we can be at home and can work in our own studios and keep things going, you know.

"It's really like, after the tour we did in Australia and southeast Asia, to have a chance to go back in the studio and keep working on new songs - write new songs, write new lyrics, now that's to be creative, it's a wonderful thing, especially in these days. We're all in lockdown and we have no chance to go nowhere really. We cannot travel, we cannot move, but at least we can be creative, we can take a deep dive in our own creative world. And hopefully something good comes out of it."

In January, Meine revealed that a new Scorpions album would be released this year. The band are also due to play a series of shows in July with Queensryche at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas.