Scorpions celebrate 50 years with a story

The Scorpions have spoken about their new album, Return To Forever, the follow-up to 2011’s Comeblack, and published a lyric video for the single We Built This House.

“In the end, it tells our story, says Klaus Meine. “We’ve built this house called Scorpions brick by brick and often quite arduously. From the first days in Hannover, the first concerts abroad, until this very day. We’ve weathered severe storms, but the house withstood everything, turned out to be weather proof and stable. However, building the house was never just cumbersome, but joyful as well. The joy of music, the joy of having experienced and still experiencing it all, the joy of – and the thankfulness for – the fans’ affection. We have been working hard for this dream, but we’re thankful as well for having been able to live it, and for still being able to live it today.”

The album marks half a century since the band’s formation in provincial Hannover. “It’s really remarkable”, says Rudolf Schenker, “how well and mostly unharmed we’ve survived those years, in which our kind of music seemed to have gotten out of style completely. When the grunge wave hit the shore, we simply went to Asia to tap new markets and gain new fans. We were able to continue playing and keep on winning new friends for our music.”

Return To Forever is out on February 23 and will be released on CD and vinyl, as well as a limited-edition collector’s box, and the usual digital editions. The band’s only UK show this year will be at the Team Rock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man event in July.

Track Listing

Going out with a Bang We Built This House Rock My Car House of Cards All for One Rock ‘n’ Roll Band Catch Your Luck And Play Rollin’ Home Hard Rockin’ the Place Eye of the Storm The Scratch Gypsy Life