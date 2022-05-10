Scorpions and Whitesnake announce tour with David Attenborough-style wildlife video

Scorpions have announced a 24-date North American tour, and they're taking Whitesnake and Swedish rockers Thunder Mother along for the ride. The run of dates kicks off in Toronto on August 21, and wraps up in Las Vegas two months later, the city in which the band recently completed a nine-show residency.

“After the amazing start we’ve had with our residency in Las Vegas, it‘s about time to come back for a real tour to rock the US like a hurricane again," says Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine. "We can‘t wait to see all you Rock Believers out there!”

“Once again it’s time to feel the sting of The Scorpions and the bite of the Whitesnake!" exclaims David Coverdale. "Can’t Wait!!”

News of the your is accompanied by a one minute video featuring a David Attenborough-style narration. "And with the new day emerges our planet's most resilient hard-rocking creatures, Scorpions," says the narrator. "These multi-platinum creatures rule the world of rock."

Tickets for the North American leg of the Rock Believer tour will go on general sale on Friday, May 13 at 10am local time from Ticketmaster. Scorpions kick off their European tour this week in France. Full dates below.

Scorpions' new album Rock Believer is out now.

Scorpions 2022 Tour

May 13: Toulouse Zenith, France

May 15: Lille Zenith, France

May 17: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

May 23: Verona Arena di Verona, Italy

May 26: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 28: Kraków, Tauron Arena, Poland

May 30: Budapest László Papp Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Jun 03: Helsinki Rock Fest, Finland

Jun 05: Gävle Atlas Rock, Sweden

Jun 08: Trondheim Spektrum, Norway

Jun 10: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Jun 13: Straßbourg Zenith Europe, France

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 20: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 25: Cartagena Parque el batel, Spain

Jun 28: Nice Palais Nikaia, France

Jun 30: Amneville Le Galaxie, France

Jul 02: Clermont-Ferrand Zénith d’Auvergne, France

Jul 06: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece

Jul 09: Tel Aviv-Yafo Menora Mivtachim Arena, Israel

Jul 12: Limassol Tsirion Stadium, Cyprus

Jul 15: Saint-Julien-en-Genevois Guitare en scene Festival, France

Jul 18: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal



Aug 21: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 24: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

Aug 27: Montreal Bell Center, QC

Aug 30: Detroit Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Sep 01: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Sep 05: Atlantic City Borgata Casino, NJ*

Sep 07: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Sep 09: Mashantucket Foxwoods Casino, CT*

Sep 12: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 14: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Sep 17: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Sep 19: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Sep 21: Tulsa BOK Arena, OK

Sep 24: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Sep 27: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Sep 29: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 01: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Oct 04: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Oct 07: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Oct 09: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 13: Spokane Arena, WA

Oct 15: Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 18: Oakland Coliseum, CA

Oct 21: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay, NV

*US shows without Whitesnake