Scorpions albums set for reissue

Scorpions are to reissue their 1978 live album Tokyo Tapes alongside fifth studio record Taken By Force.

Released in 1977, Taken By Force was the last album to feature guitarist Uli Jon Roth, who announced the re-releases via his Facebook page alongside Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine.

They say: “Yesterday, Uli Jon Roth and Klaus Meine did extensive interviews together. They had a great time reminiscing about the songs and events surrounding those monumental albums.”

The re-releases, complete with previously unreleased tracks and demos, arrive in November via BMG/SPV.

Roth this year issued Scorpions Revisited – featuring reworked versions of 19 of the band’s early tracks.