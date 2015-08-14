Trending

Scissormen chose ‘weird’ album sound

By News  

Ted Drozdowski and co wanted “unpredictable sonic palette” on Love And Life

null

Guitarist Ted Drozdowski says he and his Scissormen bandmates deliberately went for a “weird” sound on their latest album entitled Love And Life.

It was released at the end of last month, with Drozdowski, bassist Sean Zywick and drummer Pete Pulkrabek joined by Grammy-nominated organist Paul Brown and soul singer Mighty Sam McClain, who died in June.

Drozdowski says: “I wanted every song on this album to tell a story and be deeply rooted in great American music.

“I also wanted to apply more elaborate production techniques, like multi-tracking my guitars and treating them with multiple effects during and after recording to create a broader, unpredictable sonic palette – and just plain get weird.”

He continues: “That weird streak is what made the pillars of American music – Muddy Waters, Bill Monroe, Sam Phillips and others – original, authentic and evolutionary.

“Somewhere along the way, the truth and beauty of honest weirdness got lost. I want to bring it back.”

Love And Life is available to buy from the band’s website.

Payin' Dues: Ted Drozdowski’s Scissormen