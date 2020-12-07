Schwing! Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry to join virtual Wayne’s World reunion

Aerosmith duo Steven Tyler and Joe Perry will participate in an online reunion today (December 7) with actors actors Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, writers and stars of the classic Wayne’s World films. No way? Way!

This historic summit is being convened as part of actor Josh Gad's Reunited Apart YouTube series, which reunites stars from iconic films. Gad, who is perhaps best known for providing the voice of Olaf the snowman in Frozen, has delivered much-needed feel-good vibes in 2020 by bringing together actors from films including Back To The Future, Ghostbusters and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Wayne’s World began life as a sketch on popular US comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live and spawned two extremely successful films, 1992’s Wayne’s World and 1993’s cunningly titled Wayne’s World 2.



Aerosmith originally declined to participate in the first movie after appearing in one of the Saturday Night Live sketches, but signed up for Wayne's World 2, in which they performed Dude (Looks Like a Lady) and Shut Up and Dance.

The virtual reunion will take place today, Monday, December 7, at 9am Eastern Time which is 2pm in the UK.

Party on gents. We’re not worthy, etc,.

