Trending

Scar Symmetry list Singularity tracks

By Metal Hammer  

They reveal titles of 8 songs on October release

null

Scar Symmetry have released the track list for upcoming album The Singularity (Phase 1 – Neohumanity), set for launch on October 6 via Nuclear Blast.

Guitarist Per Nilsson recently described the follow-up to 2011’s The Unseen Empire as “the most progressive and elaborate project” in the band’s career.

He added: “The lyrical concept that Henrik Ohlsson came up with is huge in scope, complex and awe-inspiring – and naturally the music I wrote needed to follow suit. What an awesome way of celebrating our 10th anniversary.”

The album is to be followed by two more titles in a trilogy.

Tracklist

  1. The Shape Of Things To Come

  2. Neohuman

  3. Limits To Infinity

  4. Cryonic Harvest

  5. The Spiral Timeshift

  6. Children Of The Integrated Circuit

  7. Neuromancers

  8. Technocalyptic Cybergeddon

See more Metal Hammer news