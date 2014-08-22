Scar Symmetry list Singularity tracks

Scar Symmetry have released the track list for upcoming album The Singularity (Phase 1 – Neohumanity), set for launch on October 6 via Nuclear Blast.
Guitarist Per Nilsson recently described the follow-up to 2011’s The Unseen Empire as “the most progressive and elaborate project” in the band’s career.
He added: “The lyrical concept that Henrik Ohlsson came up with is huge in scope, complex and awe-inspiring – and naturally the music I wrote needed to follow suit. What an awesome way of celebrating our 10th anniversary.”
The album is to be followed by two more titles in a trilogy.
Tracklist
The Shape Of Things To Come
Neohuman
Limits To Infinity
Cryonic Harvest
The Spiral Timeshift
Children Of The Integrated Circuit
Neuromancers
Technocalyptic Cybergeddon