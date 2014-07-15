Scaccia shines on last ever Rigor Mortis record

Rigor Mortis have announced details of their first album in 23 years.

Slaves To The Grave comes almost two years after the tragic death of the band’s guitarist Mike Scaccia, who collapsed onstage in 2012 and later died in hospital. Doctors said he had suffered a heart attack. He was 47.

The new album will be released on Monday, October 6, and is the band’s first record to feature the original line-up of Scaccia, bassist Casey Orr, singer Bruce Corbitt and drummer Harden Harrison, since their self-titled 1988 debut. It was recorded in the year before Scaccia’s death.

After the guitarist’s passing, the band struggled to convince any record labels to put out the album as they said they would not continue after its release and there would be no follow-up tour. They instead launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding appeal and will release it independently.

In a statement, the band says: “Without question, this record contains some of Mike’s finest work. In his zone and with no restraints, he delivered some absolutely stellar performances. His solo at the end of Blood Bath, for instance, is absolutely breathtaking, exposing more heart and soul than precious few of his contemporaries possess.”

Slaves To The Grave tracklist