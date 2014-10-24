Saxon's Biff Byford stops by tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we're joined by a friend and a legend – Biff Byford from Saxon.

We’ll be chatting to Biff about celebrating Saxon’s whopping 35th anniversary, what it was like meeting Lemmy for the first time, infiltrating the punk scene, changing their name from Son Of A Bitch and how to keep your hair lustrous (sort of).

Plus we’ll be spinning the debut from former Thin Lizzy favourites, Mama’s Boys, and we’ve music from Diamond Head, Cirith Ungol, Angelwitch, Samson, Gillan, UFO and Rainbow.

We’ve also received word that Enid Blyton’s Magic Faraway Tree books are being adapted for cinema for the first time. The books are being developed by Bond director, Sam Mendes. Which got us thinking…

What one book would you like to see made into a film and why? We’re opting for Preacher and Sandman.

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the NEW TIME OF 8PM BST.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.