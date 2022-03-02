Save up to 20% on the epic Beatles Singles Collection box set

In late 2019, Apple Corps Ltd/Capitol/UMe released The Beatles: The Singles Collection – a vinyl box set containing a total of 23, 7-inch singles by the Fab Four.

Fast forward a few years and this collection remains popular – and Zavvi in the UK have decided to lop 15% off the asking price, taking it down from £199.99 to £169.99, making it an ideal time for Beatles fans to dive in if they haven’t already.

And if you’re based in the US you also have a chance to grab this collection with money off, as Walmart have cut the price from $229.98 down to $181.99 – a saving of 20%.

The Beatles: The Singles Collection: £199.99 , £169.99

This fab box set contains 22 singles released by the Beatles between 1962-1970 along with the double a-side Free As A Bird and Real Love. Get it from Zavvi.

So what do you get for your money with this particular box set. Well, it brings together all 22 singles released by the band between 1962 and 1970, with each 7-inch disc pressed on heavyweight 180g vinyl.

The double a-side single featuring Free As A Bird and Real Love, which launched in the mid-90s, is also included, bringing the total number of tracks in the collection to 46.

Each track was freshly cut for vinyl from the original mono and stereo master tapes by Sean Magee at Abbey Road Studios in 2019, with each single presented on faithfully reproduced picture sleeves from around the globe.

The Beatles: The Singles Collection also includes a 40-page booklet featuring photos and essays by Beatles historian Kevin Howlett.

