Savage Messiah and more for Bloodstock

Bloodstock is just a few weeks away and the final names have now been added to what is already a stellar heavy metal bill.

The final band to be added to the main stage are Saturday morning openers and British headbangers, Savage Messiah!

There are also LOADS of bands from the annual Metal 2 The Masses competition heading into the New Blood stage. Set your senses to metal with this rabble of heavies! Forgotten Remains, Mortishead, From Eden to Exile, Kryocell, Amethyst, Bloodyard, Chaos Trigger, Hell’s Gazelles, Spirytus, Burden Of The Noose and Left For Red.

More bands are also hitting the Jagermeister stage across the weekend including The Mighty Wraith, Foul Body Autopsy, Divine Solace, Witchtripper, Circle Spectre Haunting, Killer Hurts, Endeavour and Big Foot!

Bloodstock is also welcoming back the Teenage Cancer Trust and their T-Shirt Amnesty! Bring your unwanted band tees to donate or swap for another one. Our drawers are full of black shirts that used to fit…

The TCT have got three kickass raffle prizes to giveaway too! Including the chance to meet Trivium and watch the first three songs of their headline set from the side of stage, the same with Within Temptation, and a black gloss BC Rich Warlock Edge guitar signed by Down!

Weekend and day tickets for Bloodstock are available here.