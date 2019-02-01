Satyricon to revisit 1999's Rebel Extravaganza at Oslo’s Tons Of Rock festival

Satyricon have confirmed that they’ll play their 1999 album Rebel Extravaganza in its entirety at the Tons Of Rock festival in their homeland of Norway later this year.

They’ve decided to revisit their fourth studio album to mark its 20th anniversary, with the Oslo event the only chance fans will have to see them play the record in full.

Tons Of Rock will take place between June 27-29, with other artists including Slayer, Behemoth, Testament, Powerwolf, Amaranthe, Dream Theater, Volbeat and Kiss also playing.

For more, visit the official festival website.

Satyricon have also revealed that they are currently working on “a major project” which the duo of Satyr and Frost will release in 2021. Details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Satyricon have also revealed a run of other festival dates, which will get under way at Mexico City’s Domination Festival in May.

The band's last studio album was 2017's Deep calleth upon Deep, which was released via Napalm Records.