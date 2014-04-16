Exclusive: previously unreleased Joe Satriani track

This coming Monday, Joe Satriani releases a monster. ‘The Complete Studio Recordings’ is a mammoth 15 CD anthology that covers the guitarist's entire career.

The set includes every studio album (remastered by Satriani himself), as well as a bonus disc of unreleased recordings entitled ‘Additional Creations and Bonus Tracks’. You can listen to an alternate version of ZZ’s Song from Satriani’s 1988 album ‘Crystal Planet’ at Soundcloud (UK only).

Pre-orders can be placed now, while hardcore fans may be interested in the Chrome Dome digital edition, a USB-friendly version that arrives in the shape of Satriani’s head, complete with sunglasses. This is available from Joe’s website, alongside signed copies of his Strange Beautiful Music book.