Sammy Hagar to appear on Tom Green Live

Samy Hagar, who hosts the Classic Rock Roll of Honour awards in Los Angeles on November 4, will appear on the Tom Green cable TV show on November 6.

Hagar will be appearing alongside veteran talk show host Dick Cavett. The Tom Green show is broadcast on AXS TV Thursday evening at 9pm Eastern time/6pm Pacific. Last December, the channel broadcast 12 hours of Def Leppard programming, including the TV premiere of the band’s Viva! Hysteria concert film. It is also the home of Gene Simmons’s Family Jewels show.

The Classic Rock Roll of Honour awards show takes place at the famed Avalon Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 4. “The Classic Rock Roll of Honour is one of music’s coolest and most prestigious events in the U.K. so I’m really excited to be hosting it for the first time in the U.S.,” says former Montrose and Van Halen frontman Hagar. “My goal is to keep it fun and filled with so many off-the-hook music moments that we put it on the map alongside the Grammys, VMAs and other awards ceremonies.”