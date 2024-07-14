Sammy Hagar has kicked off his long-awaited Best of All Worlds Tour with a 21-track set at the 20,000-capacity iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL, and Van Halen songs made up two-thirds of the set.

Hagar kicked off the evening – in the company of guitarist Joe Satriani, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and multi-instrumentalist Rai Thistlethwayte – with a version of Good Enough, the opening track from 1986's 5150 album, before performing two songs from 1991's For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, Poundcake and Runaround. Hagar also played a pair of David Lee Roth-era Van Halen classics in Panama and Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love, while a section of Jump appeared during a medley that also included Montrose's Space Station #5 and Chickenfoot's Oh Yeah.

Elsewhere, Joe Satriani's classic Satch Boogie was performed – a song Deep Purple played regularly during his tenure with them – as well as Hagar solo classics like There's Only One Way To Rock, Eagles Fly, Heavy Metal and I Can't Drive 55.

The full setlist is below, as are a number of fan-shot videos. The next show on the tour is this evening (July 14) at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Rampa, FL.

Sammy Hagar: West Palm Beach setlist - July 13 2024

Good Enough

Poundcake

Runaround

There's Only One Way to Rock (Sammy Hagar song)

Judgement Day

Panama

5150

Summer Nights

Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love

Top of the World

Best of Both Worlds

Satch Boogie (originally by Joe Satriani)

The Seventh Seal

Right Now

Why Can't This Be Love

Eagles Fly (Sammy Hagar song)

Mas Tequila (originally by Sammy Hagar and the Wabos)

Heavy Metal (Sammy Hagar song)

I Can't Drive 55 (Sammy Hagar song)

Space Station #5 / Oh Yeah / Jump (Montrose/Chickenfoot/Van Halen)

When It's Love

Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds tour

Jul 14: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 16: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 19: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 20: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 22: Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage at SPAC, NY

Jul 24: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT

Jul 26: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 29: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 31: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON, Canada

Aug 02: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 03: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 09: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Aug 11: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 13: Spokane Airway Heights BECU Live at Northern Quest, WA

Aug 14: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater, WA

Aug 16: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 17: Concord Toyota Pavilion, CA

Aug 19: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Aug 20: Phoenix Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre, AZ

Aug 22: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Aug 23: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion , TX

Aug 25: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Aug 27: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 28: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 30: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 31: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Tickets are on sale now.