Rush’s Geddy Lee shares picture from his teenage garage band days

Rush's Geddy Lee has uploaded a picture from his teenage garage band days and says he hunted “high and low” for the bass he’s playing in the image while compiling his Big Beautiful Book Of Bass.

Posting the image to Instagram, Lee says: “Once in a while, a photo I haven’t seen in ages – or ever – pops up on social media, like a ghost from my past. I find myself slack-jawed, mouth gaping at some of them in wonder: ‘Is that me? Where on earth did this come from?’

“Well, this is one such photo. I was 14 or 15, playing in a garage band, at what is obviously one of my very first gigs ever.

“I do recall that we played some songs by Sam And Dave, and The Grassroots! And if you look closely, you can barely see a sliver of a white Hagstrom bass in my hands! One of my very first instruments.

“When putting my bass book together I searched high and low, to no avail, for a photo of this bass, so I'm super pleased to share this moment of my long forgotten past.”

Lee ended the post with hashtags including #DigTheShortHair, #GarageBandsRule and #DidIMentionTheHaircut

Check out the picture below.

Earlier this month, a new animated video for Rush’s classic track The Spirit Of Radio was released to celebrate the 40th anniversary reissue of the band’s Permanent Waves album.

Permanent Waves was reissued as a Super Deluxe Edition, 2CD Deluxe Edition, 3LP Deluxe Edition, and Deluxe Digital Edition.