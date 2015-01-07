Rush Song Of The Day - Natural Science

Natural Science (from Permanent Waves, 1980)

Rush, who recently released the R40 box set grace the cover of the latest issue ofProg, and in the same issue we called upon 40 famous Rush fans to reveal their favourite Rush songs. Over the next few weeks we’ll be bringing you some of those choices. Today it’s the choice of fellow Canadian’s Voivod, whose drummer Michel ‘Away’ Langevin has opted for Natural Science from 1980’s Permanent Waves.

“If I have to name one song that combines all the elements I like from Rush,” says Langevin, “it would be Natural Science from the album Permanent Waves. It’s a multi-part epic with a sci-fi quantum physics theme, and a touch of militant environmental consciousness!”/o:p

You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions, and North American readers can even subscribe direct in North America from: [](http://prog.teamrock.com/Kate%20Bush%20stunned%20the%20music%20world%20when%20she%20announced%20a%20string%20of%20live%20dates%20at%20Hammersmith%20Apollo%20for%20later%20this%20year.%20To%20celebrate,%20the%20new%20issue%20of%20Prog%20looks%20back%20at%20her%20one%20and%20only%20tour%20thus%20far,%201979%E2%80%99s%20The%20Tour%20Of%20Life,%20going%20behind%20the%20scenes,%20talking%20to%20those%20involved.%20We%20also%20explore%20the%20continued%20fascination%20with%20this%20most%20progressive%20of%20artistes,%20and%20mull%20over%20what%20we%20can%20expect%20from%20this%20year%E2%80%99s%20Before%20The%20Dawn%20live%20dates.%20%20Also%20in%20Prog%2046%E2%80%A6%20%20Anathema%20%E2%80%93%20shake%20things%20up%20with%20their%20brand%20new%20album%20Distant%20Satellites.%20%20Cosmograf%20%E2%80%93%20one-man%20band%20Robin%20Armstrong%20explores%20the%20dark%20side%20with%20new%20album%20Capacitor.%20%20Cruise%20To%20The%20Edge%20%E2%80%93%20read%20Steve%20Hogarth%E2%80%99s%20exclusive%20tour%20diary%20from%20the%20recent%20Cruise%20To%20The%20Edge.%20%20Mastodon%20%E2%80%93%20the%20Atlantan%E2%80%99s%20are%20back%20digging%20a%20proggier%20groove%20on%20Once%20More%20%E2%80%98Round%20The%20Sun%20%20Lazuli%20%E2%80%93%20The%20French%20proggers%20return%20with%20a%20brand%20new%20album%20and%20UK%20tour.%20%20Archive%20%E2%80%93%20find%20out%20why%20Peter%20Gabriel%20is%20such%20a%20fan%20of%20this%20South%20London%20prog%20collecive.%20%20Syd%20Arthur%20%E2%80%93%20the%20big%20time%20beckons%20with%20album%20number%20two%20for%20the%20Canterbury%20acolytes.%20%20Voyager%20%E2%80%93%20the%20Aussie%20prog%20metallers%20are%20garnering%20rave%20reviews%20for%20V.%20Find%20out%20why%E2%80%A6%20%20Mostly%20Autumn%20%E2%80%93%20get%20conceptual%20on%20record%20for%20the%20first%20time%20in%20their%20career.%20%20Loreena%20McKennitt%20%E2%80%93%20she%E2%80%99s%20the%20Canadian%20Queen%20of%20mystical%20folk%20prog.%20%20Plus%20album%20and%20live%20reviews%20from%20Rick%20Wakeman,%20IQ,%20Caravan,%20Lifesigns,%20Haken,%20Gazpacho,%20Rush,%20Keith%20Emerson%20and%20more.%20%20You%20can%20get%20this%20issue%20of%20Prog%20in%20print%20or%20digital%20editions,%20and%20North%20American%20readers%20can%20even%20subscribe%20direct%20in%20North%20America%20from:%20http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)