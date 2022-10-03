Rush share pro-shot footage of their performance with Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith at the Taylor Hawkins LA tribute concert

Rush have shared pro-shoot footage of their performance at the recent Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles.

The show took place on September 27 at The Kia Forum, and saw the prog rock legends play their 1976 epic 2112 Part I: Overture, which was introduced by Jack Black and featured Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl behind the kit, as well as The Bird And The Bee's Greg Kurstin (producer of Foo Fighters, Beck and more) on keyboard duties. They continued on to play 1974 classic Working Man, featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith on drums, before signing off with 1988's YYZ, featuring Tool drummer Danny Carey.

Now, the Canadian prog rockers have shared a professionally-shot film from the evening onto social media, capturing their performance of Working Man with Chad Smith. Next to the video, they write: "For the first time since August 1st, 2015 we returned to the stage at the LA Forum, scene of the very last performance with our lost brother Neil.

"This time it was for the second Taylor Hawkins Tribute and sitting behind the throne were 3 wonderful human beings, who also happen to be spectacular drummers.. Dave Grohl, Chad Smith and Danny Carey…. Talk about being spoiled… but the best, yet bittersweet part of this whole deal is that no one would have loved witnessing that more Taylor himself. Rest In Peace Hawk, as we keep Alison, Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh Hawkins along with the entire Foos Family in our thoughts."

Check out the pro-shot Rush footage below:

The second Taylor Hawkins tribute concert - the first was held in early September in London's Wembley - once again saw a number of star-studded guests join together to perform a medley of the late Foo Fighters' favourite tracks, as well as the hits that made his career. Guests on the night included Josh Homme, Geezer Butler, Lars Ulrich, Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, Miley Cyrus and more.