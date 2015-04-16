Rush: Puppet plays Peart

A puppeteer has released a video of his creation Chops performing Rush classic Tom Sawyer on a model drumkit – and the result is astonishingly accurate.

Ricky Syers – best-known for inventing a machine that allows him to play guitar and drums at the same time – built the model version of Neil Peart complete with working arms and legs, and nodding head.

He also constructed a miniature drumkit from tin cans and metal discs, including operational bass pedal, cymbals and hi-hat control.

Syers says: “A little puppet and props I made – and I didn’t expect them to actually work! But here’s Chops trying to get through Rush’s Tom Sawyer.”

The real Peart and his bandmates are currently preparing for what’s likely to be their final large-scale tour.