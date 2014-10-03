Peart named most influential prog drummer

Rush’s 1981 album Moving Pictures has propelled Neil Peart to the pinnacle of a poll of prog’s most influential drummers, as voted by readers of Rhythm Magazine.

He leads the title’s top 30 list ahead of Mike Portnoy, Danny Carey, Phil Collins and Gavin Harrison.

Rhythm describe Peart as the winner “by a country mile” who “came to recording sessions with every groove, fill and flam meticulously planned out and rehearsed.” They add: “As challenging as his parts can be, he is an extremely physical and powerful drummer who never sacrifices volume and commitment for complexity.”

Highly-anticipated Rush box set R40 will be released next month.

Rhythm’s top drumming prog albums