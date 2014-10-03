Peart named most influential prog drummer

Rush’s 1981 album Moving Pictures has propelled Neil Peart to the pinnacle of a poll of prog’s most influential drummers, as voted by readers of Rhythm Magazine.
He leads the title’s top 30 list ahead of Mike Portnoy, Danny Carey, Phil Collins and Gavin Harrison.
Rhythm describe Peart as the winner “by a country mile” who “came to recording sessions with every groove, fill and flam meticulously planned out and rehearsed.” They add: “As challenging as his parts can be, he is an extremely physical and powerful drummer who never sacrifices volume and commitment for complexity.”
Highly-anticipated Rush box set R40 will be released next month.
Rhythm’s top drumming prog albums
Rush: Moving Pictures (1981) – Neil Peart
Dream Theatre: Systematic Chaos (2007) – Mike Portnoy
Tool: Aenima (1996) – Danny Carey
Genesis: The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway (1974) – Phil Collins
Porcupine Tree: Fear Of A Blank Planet (2007) – Gavin Harrison
Yes: Fragile (1972) – Bill Bruford
Pink Floyd: The Dark Side Of The Moon (1973) – Nick Mason
King Crimson: In The Court Of The Crimson King (1969) – Michael Giles
The Mars Volta: De-Loused In The Comatorium (2003) – Jon Theodore
ELP: Brain Salad Surgery (1973) – Carl Palmer