Rush fan book nears deadline

A Rush fan book’s crowdfunding deadline will be reached in two days – although the campaign has already secured nearly seven times its original target.

Fantoon creator David Calcano has put together a 150-page collection of fan cartoons, including comic strips, parodies, art and illustrations.

He originally aimed to raise $3000, but the current figure is just short of $20,000.

Calcano explains: “Many of the jokes just are for Rush fans, so if you don’t know about the band you won’t get many of them.

“However, if you like art, comic strips, and appreciate illustration, you’ll love this book, because the artistry is unbelievable!

“We worked with some of the best artists around the world, who inked their heart and soul into every page of this book.

“People love our art so much that they buy our work without even knowing it has something to do with Rush. Then they discover Rush, and of course, they become fans. True story.”

The Kickstarter campaign runs until Saturday, with pledge points starting at $5 and running to $600.

Rush last week launched what’s likely to be their final large-scale tour. They’re the cover stars of the latest edition of Classic Rock, on sale now and also featuring Faith No More, Scott Gorham, Muse, The Darkness, David Coverdale and much more.