Rush 'chomping at the bit' to write

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson says he and Geddy Lee are desperate to start writing new material.

The band haven’t decided on what form their 2015 return to action will take – but the guitarist hopes it’ll involve recording fresh tracks.

The Canadian giants recently began considering how to end the hiatus they took after three years of constant work, and aim to settle firm plans in the coming weeks.

Guitarist Lifeson tells Radio.com: “Some days I feel like being back out on the road and taking advantage of the fact that it’s our 40th anniversary. On other days I sit around messing with musical ideas and think, ‘We’ve got to start writing.’

“I was over at Ged’s the other day, in fact. We were both chomping at the bit to get together. He wants to try out his millions of new bass guitars that he’s got now. So we’ll do some writing, and we’ll see where that goes.”

Lee thinks that might be the way ahead, although discussions with drummer Neil Peart haven’t yet taken place. The frontman says of their next tour: “I think it would be a fun trip back to the past, with maybe some looking forward. Ideally we’d go out with a couple of new songs, and revisit some old stuff – maybe stuff we haven’t previously played.

“I think there are songs that are real fan favourites that we’ve avoided for a long time. And I think if we plan to go back out, we would have a very close review of some of those songs.”

Lifeson insists the band haven’t seriously considered the concept of finishing. “I think we’re of the opinion that if you’re enjoying it, and you can still do it physically, then why not?” he reflects.

“We’ve had 40 years together and it’s been a remarkable run; if we were to end it now, I don’t think we would feel badly about it. Having said that, I can’t wait to get back on the road, and I think Geddy feels the same way. We’ll find out from Neil how he’s feeling shortly.”

Lee adds: “Maybe the other guys would have a different opinion on this – but I like to think that we work when we need to work. When the time comes that that no longer seems like a fun idea, then we’ll stop. I’m sure that everybody has a different idea of how to say goodbye when that time comes. I’m not good with goodbyes, so I’d rather just fade away.”

Rush just released their R40 box set.