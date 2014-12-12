Run The Jewels eye up de la Rocha for 3rd album

Zack de la Rocha is being lined up to work with rappers Run The Jewels on their upcoming third album.

The Rage Against The Machine frontman guested on the group’s recent track Close Your Eyes (And Count To Fuck) in October and rapper El-P has now hinted that de la Rocha will work on their third album which they’ll begin recording in January.

According to the NME, El-P told an in-store event at London’s Rough Trade: “In 1999 I spent a month in my apartment in Brooklyn with Zack de la Rocha just before he split Rage Against The Machine, working on music that will never see the light of day. I can’t speak about his future but I will say that I’m going to LA to spend another month with him in January.”

El-P later said via Twitter that the collaboration wasn’t yet 100% confirmed. He said: “Please understand the ZDLR thing is not at all 100%. Y’all gonna fuck it up by jumping the gun on that one. Bad luck.

“Or maybe I’m lying about it not being confirmed. Hard to tell, really. Not sure I even know if I know.”