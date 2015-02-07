Trending

Roy Harper cleared of 2nd indecent assault charge

By Classic Rock  

But he could face retrial on five other allegations of sexual abuse after jurors fail to reach verdicts

Folk icon Roy Harper has been found not guilty on one count of indecently assaulting an 11-year-old in the 1970s.

Earlier this week, the 73-year-old was acquitted by a unanimous jury decision of indecently assaulting a 16-year-old in the 1980s.

But he could face a retrial after jurors at Worcester Crown Court failed to reach majority verdicts on two further counts of indecent assault, two of indecency with a child, and one of having sex with a child.

Judge Robert Juckes QC discharged the jury and gave prosecutors two weeks to consider whether to seek a retrial on the remaining charges. All relate to the 11-year-old.

Harper, who vigorously denies the allegations, is best known for his contribution to Pink Floyd track Have A Cigar, while Led Zeppelin, who cited him as an influence, wrote Hats Off To (Roy) Harper as a tribute. He’s also been namechecked by artists including Kate Bush, the Who and Jethro Tull.