Roy Harper cleared of 2nd indecent assault charge

Folk icon Roy Harper has been found not guilty on one count of indecently assaulting an 11-year-old in the 1970s.

Earlier this week, the 73-year-old was acquitted by a unanimous jury decision of indecently assaulting a 16-year-old in the 1980s.

But he could face a retrial after jurors at Worcester Crown Court failed to reach majority verdicts on two further counts of indecent assault, two of indecency with a child, and one of having sex with a child.

Judge Robert Juckes QC discharged the jury and gave prosecutors two weeks to consider whether to seek a retrial on the remaining charges. All relate to the 11-year-old.

Harper, who vigorously denies the allegations, is best known for his contribution to Pink Floyd track Have A Cigar, while Led Zeppelin, who cited him as an influence, wrote Hats Off To (Roy) Harper as a tribute. He’s also been namechecked by artists including Kate Bush, the Who and Jethro Tull.