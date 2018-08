Folk icon Roy Harper has been cleared of indecently assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the 1980s.

The 73-year-old was acquitted by a unanimous jury decision in Worcester Crown Court yesterday.

Jurors are still considering verdicts on six other charges, alleged to have been committed against an 11-year-old girl in the 1970s.

Harper denies all charges against him. The jury resumes its deliberations today.