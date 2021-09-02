Ross Halfin to publish lavish photo book celebrating Aerosmith's Brad Whitford

Rock photographer extraordinaire Ross Halfin is to publish a lavish photobook celebrating the career of Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford.

Listen To Whitford, a 300-page, limited edition, large-format, luxuriously-slipcased monster that's signed by both Brad Whitford and Ross Halfin, is expected to ship in November but will be available to pre-order from Rufus Publications at 3pm tomorrow.

"Brad joined Aerosmith in 1971 and has helped shape the band's unique sound, making them one of the world’s most successful bands," explain Rufus. "Ross has been photographing Brad and the band for decades and this unique collection of shots centres around the guitarist's contribution to the band."

Listen To Whitford also includes an introduction from Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, who says, “He’s a monster of a player and deserves every inch of credit that’s coming to him in this book, so yeah… check out his solos. Listen To Whitford, you’ll be surprised."

Already this year, Halfin has published Edward Van Halen by Ross Halfin (via Rufus), Randy Rhodes by Ross Halfin (also via Rufus), Metallica: The Black Album In Black & White (via Reel Art Press) and Led Zeppelin Vinyl: The Essential Collection By Ross Halfin (also via Reel Art Press).

Last week Aerosmith announced that they're set to release a host of previously unreleased material from their personal archives after signing a new ‘worldwide alliance’ with the Universal Music Group.

"It's something we've dreamed about happening for a long time," said guitarist Joe Perry. "It's a win for Aerosmith, UMG and ultimately our fans. Needless to say we are very excited. It's an incredible way to celebrate 50 years and the many more years to come."