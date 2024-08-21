"It's about finding hope in the darkest of places": RØRY unveils the gorgeously cathartic new single In The Bible

Alt-rock rising-star RØRY has shared the emotive new single, In The Bible.

The new release is a powerfully cathartic anthem about mental health, healing and the complications that arise through organised religion, featuring atmospheric and gorgeous guitar work as well as hard-hitting lyrics such as: 'I'm one of 20 million people taking anti-depressants / And when I wasn't I was drinking everyday to numb the depression'.

In The Bible arrives with a stunning music video, presenting RØRY in a grand church, dramatically illuminated by light streaming in from stain glass windows while surrounded by candles.

Speaking of the new single, RØRY explains, "In the Bible is my way of reconciling my disdain for organised religion, and my reverence for the faith that saved me—it's about finding hope in the darkest of places, believing in the power of restoration, and turning brokenness into something beautiful”.

It's the third single to be released this year, following Morality Suicide and Blossom. Of the latter tune, they note: “Up until this point I feel my music has been incredibly sad. But this feels different. Now I feel powerful. There were times in my life I didn’t think I would make it through, where other people and circumstances got the best of me, but here I am. Stronger and happier than ever. Blossom is my story of overcoming the darkness no matter what.”

In September, RØRY will be co-headlining the Bristol-based Misery Loves Company festival alongside The Hunna. Other acts on the bill include Employed To Serve, Blackgold, Death Goals, Every Hell, Gen And The Degenerates and more.

Watch the video for In The Bible below:

