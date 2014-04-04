Ronstadt can't attend Rock Hall induction

Linda Ronstadt has revealed she couldn't attend her induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next week – even if she wanted to.

Last year she confirmed she was suffering from Parkinson’s disease and she’d never be able to sing again.

Now the 11-time Grammy winner tells Billboard: “It’s very hard for me to travel. I have to save travelling for things I really have to do.

“I have to spend a certain amount of time visiting my family and I have to spend a little bit doing things that are professional. But I just can’t travel casually; it’s too hard.”

Ronstadt’s music will be represented at the induction ceremony when a musical tribute is performed by Glenn Frey, Stevie Nicks, Bonnie Rait, Sheryl Crow, Carrie Underwood and Emmylou Harris.

But the 67-year-old says she wouldn’t have been there even if her health wasn’t a problem. “I haven’t given it one thought. I didn’t go the last two times I was nominated for a Grammy either.

“I don’t have anything against it – you just don’t do things for those reasons. If you’re working for prizes you’re in trouble.”