Rollins drummer Jason Mackenroth dead at 46

Jason Mackenroth, former drummer of The Rollins Band and Mother Superior, has died after a long battle with prostate cancer.

The 46-year-old had been fighting the disease for almost four years.

He played with Henry Rollins from 1998 until 2004 after the ex-Black Flag frontman enlisted Mother Superior as his backing band.

Mackenroth made his recording debut with the group on the 2000 album Get Some Go Again, later featuring on 2001’s Nice and 2004’s A Nicer Shade Of Red. The drummer also had a nine-year career with Mother Superior, first appearing on 1993’s Right In A Row.

Mother Superior and Rollins Band bassist Marcus Blake says: “He was an incredible drummer and had the most incredible sense of humour you could ever know. I am in shock. I find it hard right now to put into words my love for him and his friendship. We travelled the world together making music, talking about his favourite band, Kiss, and laughing until our guts hurt.

“He was not only an amazing drummer but he was an excellent father and husband. Life is too short. Be like Jason. Make someone you know smile like he made me smile. A simple thing like that means so much. I miss you, Jason.”

Mackenroth is survived by his widow Jayne and his two sons. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to give financial aid to the family.