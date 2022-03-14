Rolling Stones to celebrate 60 years of rockin' with three UK shows

Rock legends the Rolling Stones will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a European tour this summer that includes a show at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium and two in London's Hyde Park. The Liverpool date will be on June 9 while the two London performances – part of the annual run of BST shows – will take place on Saturday June 25 and Sunday July 3.

The three shows be the band's first UK performances since the death of drummer Charlie Watts last summer, and will feature his replacement Steve Jordan, who originally stepped in so that Watts could recover from surgery, and has continued in the role.

The Rolling Stones played their first ever live show on July 12, 1962, at the Marquee Club on London's Oxford St, a short bus ride away from the Hyde Park site.

“Whenever Hyde Park is mentioned, it’s impossible not to think of The Rolling Stones," says Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents. "Two nights on June 25 and July 3 cap off an incredible line up for BST Hyde Park 2022 but nobody brings it like the Stones when they’re on home turf in London."

The Rolling Stones famously played at free festival show at Hyde Park in front of an estimated 250,000 fans in 1969. The performance, which saw the live debut of new Stones member Mick Taylor, took place just two days after the death of former guitarist Brian Jones. The show was later released as the film The Stones In The Park.

The band also played another BST show in Hyde Park in 2013. The set featured a guest appearance from Taylor, and was later released as the film The Rolling Stones: Sweet Summer Sun - Hyde Park Live.

Other bands lined up for BST this summer include Elton John on June 24, Eagles on June 26 (with support from Robert Plant & Alison Kraus), and Pearl Jam on July 8 and 9.

Tickets for the Rolling Stones' shows go on sale this Friday via AXS and Ticketmaster.

Last week the band released a teaser video hinting at a run of European dates.