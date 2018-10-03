Rolling Stones launch Beggars Banquet 50th anniversary limited vinyl edition

The Rolling Stones - Beggars Banquet (50th Anniversary Edition) Disc One

Sympathy For the Devil

No Expectations

Dear Doctor

Parachute Woman

Jigsaw Puzzle

Street Fighting Man

Prodigal Son

Stray Cat Blues

Factory Girl

Salt of the Earth Disc Two

Sympathy For the Devil (mono) Flexi disc

'Hello, This Is Mick Jagger!’ Order from Amazon

The Rolling Stones are to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their Beggars Banquet album by releasing a new, expanded edition on November 16. The original album was released on December 6, 1968.

The new vinyl version will feature both the original Michael Vosse photograph of a vandalised toilet wall – subsequently withdrawn by Decca Records in the UK and London Records in the U.S. – as well the the 'RSVP' artwork that replaced it.

The package will be completed by a mono 12" single of the classic Sympathy For The Devil cut at 45rpm, with an etching of the "toilet artwork" adorning the b-side, plus a flexi disc of a Mick Jagger interview that replicates one issued by King Records in Japan to accompany the original album's Japanese release.

The new version of the album has been remastered by famed engineer Bob Ludwig, with the lacquers cut at Abbey Road and pressed on 180g vinyl.

The 2015, Classic Rock's Ian Fortnam described Beggars Banquet as, "... one of their best albums. Beggars followed Satanic Majesties’ unfocussed psych with a confident redefinition of all rock could be. From the tribal anti-gospel insistence of Sympathy For The Devil, through the Zeitgeist-defining sedition of Street Fighting Man, to the libertine salaciousness of Stray Cat Blues, Beggars hardened the Stones’ bad boy image into a vision of amoral excess that rock ‘n’ roll’s been trying to live up/down to ever since."

The band have also made a lyric video for Street Fighting Man (see blow), while the album will be available as a CD, but it comes without the extra tracks.