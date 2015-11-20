Richards reveals Love Overdue video

Keith Richards has released a video for his track Love Overdue – a reinterpretation of Gregory Isaacs’ Love Is Overdue.

It appears on the Rolling Stone’s solo album Crosseyed Heart, which was launched in September.

Richards admitted earlier this year that he’d threatened to retire in order to force people to cooperate on the production.

He said: “I did say that – but actually it was a ploy. If I threaten to retire, suddenly guys will come out of the woodwork.”

The Stones – who commence a South American tour in February – look increasingly likely to start work on a new record in the coming weeks.

