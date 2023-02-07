Roger Waters seeks legal advice on "incendiary" tweet by David Gilmour's partner Polly Samson calling Waters "antisemitic to your rotten core": Gilmour says accusation is "demonstrably true"

The animosity between former Pink Floyd duo Roger Water and David Gilmour spills into the public arena once more following a much-publicised tweet from Gilmour's partner Polly Samson

The long-simmering animosity between Pink Floyd duo Roger Waters and David Gilmour has spilled into the public arena once again, following a tweet from Gilmour's long-time life partner Polly Samson which accuses Waters of being "misogynistic", "sick-with-envy" and "antisemitic to your rotten core".

Waters is seemingly taking legal advice in regards to the post, which he describes as "incendiary and wildly inaccurate".

Tweeting in support of his partner, who wrote lyrics for Pink Floyd's The Division Bell album, and a number of Gilmour's solo releases, David Gilmour states that Samson's comments are "demonstrably true".

The social media spat was initiated in the aftermath of a Twitter post by Waters drawing attention to a recent interview he conducted with German newspaper Berliner Zeitung, in which he doubled down on previous comments comparing Israel to Nazi Germany in regards to on-going hostilities with Palestine.

Asked in the interview if he stood by these comments, Waters responded, "Yes, of course. The Israelis are committing genocide. Just like Great Britain did during our colonial period, by the way."

Samson's tweet, which has been viewed 6.7 million times, reads: "Sadly you are antisemitic to your rotten core Roger Waters. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching,misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense."

"Roger Waters is aware of the incendiary and wildly inaccurate comments made about him on Twitter by Polly Samson which he refutes entirely," a post on Waters' social media channels reads. "He is currently taking advice as to his position."

Roger Waters recently claimed he is on a "kill list" supported by the Ukrainian government, telling Rolling Stone: "I'm on the fucking list and they've killed people recently. There was that young Dugina woman [29-year-old Darya Dugina, killed in a car bomb outside Moscow in August] in Paris who I think they were trying to bomb her father. No, in Moscow. They were trying to bomb her father-in-law [her father Aleksandr, a right wing political commentator/philosopher] and they killed her. But when they kill you, they write liquidated across your picture. Well, I'm one of those fucking pictures."

