Waters tells confused Floyd fans: ‘Get a grip’

Roger Waters has called on those who think he’s still a member of Pink Floyd to “get a grip” after repeated questions about the band’s upcoming album.

David Gilmour and Nick Mason will launch The Endless River next month as a tribute to late colleague Rick Wright – but Waters, who left the band in 1985, has no involvement.

He says in a statement: “Some people have been asking my wife about a new album I have coming out in November. They are probably confused. David Gilmour and Nick Mason have an album coming out. David and Nick constitute the group Pink Floyd. I, on the other hand, am not part of Pink Floyd.

“I left 29 years ago. I had nothing to do with either studio albums A Momentary Lapse Of Reason and The Division Bell, nor the tours of 1987 and 1994, and I have nothing to do with The Endless River.

“This is not rocket science, people – get a grip.”

Waters and his former bandmates settled their differences several years ago, with the last appearance of all four members taking place at Live 8 in 2005, three years before Wright’s death from cancer. The three surviving members appeared together during Waters’ performance of The Wall in London in 2011.

Gilmour said at the launch of The Endless River: “With Rick gone – and with him, the chance of ever doing it again – it feels right that these revisited and reworked tracks should be made available as part of our repertoire.”