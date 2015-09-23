Roger Dean unveils Somewhere Near Here exhibition

Roger Dean will open an exhibition entitled Somewhere Near Here next month, focusing on the plantlife that inspired him near his home.

It takes place at Trading Boundaries near Fletching in East Sussex – the iconic album artist’s official UK outlet.

In addition to samples of his work for Yes, Steve Hackett and Linda Hoyles, a dedicated area will showcase his 1980s output for the gaming industry. It will feature original paintings and models that haven’t previously been on display.

Dean created the visual identity for Tetris and packaging for games including Shadow Of The Beast.

Trading Boundaries say: “Roger will also be hosting a painting workshop on Sunday November 1 demonstrating his painting techniques while discussing his work, including his computer games artwork as well as future projects with virtual reality storytelling.”

Somewhere Near Here opens on October 1 and runs until November 3, with workshop tickets on sale now.