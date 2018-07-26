Roger Daltrey's autobiography set for October release

Roger Daltrey will release his long-awaited autobiography later this year.

It’s titled Thanks A Lot, Mr. Kibblewhite: My Story and it’ll be published by Henry Holt and Co on October 23.

The book was first announced in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, when The Who frontman said: “I’ll only release it if it’s a good book. I don’t care how long it takes.

“Most of the rock biographies that I’ve read I kind of got bored with about halfway to two-thirds of the way through. I hope not to fall into that trap.”

And revealing the book’s release date and cover, Daltrey now reports: “It’s taken me three years to unpack the events of my life, to remember who did what, when and why – to separate the myths from the reality, to unravel what really happened at the Holiday Inn on Keith Moon’s 21st birthday.”

Thanks A Lot, Mr. Kibblewhite: My Story is now available for pre-order – find details below.

Last month, Daltrey released his solo album As Long As I Have You via Polydor. It features original tracks and songs that have inspired him.

Daltrey said: “For a long time, I’ve wanted to return to the simplicity of these songs, to show people my voice – a voice they won’t have heard before. It felt like the right time. It’s where I am, looking back to that time, looking across all those years but also being here, now, in the soulful moment.”

The singer’s Who bandmate Pete Townshend guests on seven of the tracks, while there are also performances from keyboardist Mick Talbot and guitarist Sean Genockey.