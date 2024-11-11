“Here we go again!” The Who's Roger Daltrey announces Alive And Kicking...And Having Fun solo tour, featuring nightly audience Q&A sessions

The Who's Roger Daltrey is to embark upon a special UK solo tour next year, performing Who classics and solo hits, in addition to hosting a nightly Q&A session for fans.

The 80-year-old singer's Alive And Kicking...And Having Fun tour will call at London, Brighton, Southend-on-Sea, Wolverhampton, Dundee, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Gateshead and Manchester in April/May.



“Here we go again!” says Daltrey. “After touring the US with this band of phenomenal musicians, I can’t wait to get back on the road in the UK with these shows. It’s a joy to be on stage performing - up close and personal for the audience, chatting with them and playing familiar songs in an unfamiliar way.”

The Alive And Kicking...And Having Fun tour visits:



Apr 20: Brighton Dome

Apr 21: London Palladium

Apr 23: Southend-on-Sea Cliffs Pavilion

Apr 24: University of Wolverhampton The Halls

Apr 26: Dundee Caird Hall

Apr 28: Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Apr 30: Edinburgh Usher Hall

May 01: Gateshead Glasshouse Sage 1

May 04: Manchester Bridgewater Hall



Tickets go on sale Friday November 15, at 10am, here.

In August, Daltrey's Who bandmate Pete Townshend admitted that he doesn't know if the legendary British band has a future.



“I don’t know what’s gonna happen with The Who,” he told The Daily Beast. “I’m hoping Roger and I can find some common ground and find some way to work again, possibly without an orchestra, because I think we’ve done that.



“I’m encouraged by seeing what Roger’s doing in his solo tour,” he added. “It seems to me that if we put a small band together and just decided to throw shit at the wall, it might be great. But Roger and I don’t converse. We don’t talk. So, it might be difficult to land on something that we both share an interest in. But it’s there for the taking, I think.”





