Roger Daltrey: A new album from The Who – What's the point?

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey says there would be no point in the band releasing a new studio album.

Their 12th album, WHO, was released in 2019 and the vocalist says that while he thinks it stands up well, it didn't sell enough to make the process worthwhile.

And asked by the NME if fans can expect a 13th album from The Who, Daltrey says: "What’s the point? What’s the point of records? We released an album four years ago and it did nothing.

"It’s a great album too, but there isn’t the interest out there for new music these days. People want to hear the old music. I don’t know why, but that’s the fact."

Daltrey's take on the possibility of a new album is markedly different to comments from his bandmate Pete Townshend, who in 2021 said he had ideas for new music. He said: “There’s pages and pages of draft lyrics. If the moment comes, I’ll go in and start.”

Daltrey's interview with the NME centred on his upcoming solo show at the Royal Albert Hall in London – part of the Teenage Cancer Trust's series of shows.

Daltrey, an honorary patron of the charity, said “late diagnosis, misdiagnosis and terrible tragedies” are a result of “problems with our health service.”

He adds: “Our system is so flawed with bureaucracy and different systems within systems. You pull your hair out if you try to understand it. It’s a broken system, and no political party has got the balls to fix it. I don’t know how you fix it. But we are lied to about other systems around the world, which function far better than ours.”

The Who will play nine UK shows in July, kicking off at Sewell Group Craven Park in Hull on July 6, and wrapping up on July 23 at the The 1st Central County Ground in Brighton. The new dates are in addition to four shows in mainland Europe. They'll be joined at each show by a full orchestra.

The Who Hits Back European Tour 2023

Jun 14: Barcelona Paulo Sant Jordi, Spain

Jun 17: Florence Visarno Arena, Italy

Jun 20: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany

Jun 23: Paris La Défense Arena, France

Jul 06: Hull Sewell Group Craven Park, UK

Jul 08: Edinburgh Castle, UK

Jul 09: Edinburgh Castle, UK

Jul 12: London The O2, UK

Jul 14: Derby The Incora County Ground, UK

Jul 16: Brisrol Badminton Estate, UK

Jul 19: Durham Seat Unique Riverside, UK

Jul 21: St Helens Totally Wicked Stadium, UK

Jul 23: Brighton The 1st Central County Ground, UK